Ministry clarifies overseas medical assistance process

[Photo: FILE]

The Health Ministry says patients seeking assistance for overseas medical treatment must undergo a thorough assessment process before support is approved.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says the overseas medical referral scheme is specifically designed for cases where specialized treatment is unavailable in Fiji.

Applicants, according to Dr Lalabalavu, are required to submit a detailed medical report from a consultant or specialist outlining the patient’s medical history, diagnosis, recommended treatment, and expected prognosis after treatment.

He says supporting medical investigation documents and proof of financial hardship must also be provided to determine eligibility for assistance.

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According to the Minister, applicants must submit documents including payslips, bank statements, FNPF records, insurance details, and proof of existing financial commitments.

He says all applications are reviewed by the Overseas Medical Treatment Referral Board, which determines whether assistance will be granted.

“All these requirements will have to be submitted with an application letter and will be assessed by the overseas medical treatment referral board. And the board has the prerogative to approve or reject the applications. Again, depending on the family’s financial capacity, the ministry provides either full or partial support. This can cover direct treatment costs, accommodation, meals, return airfares for the patient, and, when necessary, the accompanying attendant.”

Opposition Member of Parliament, Premila Kumar, raised concerns about people using Ministry-issued letters to collect donations for overseas treatment and questioned how the public could distinguish genuine cases from scams.

In response, Dr. Lalabalavu said members of the public are encouraged to contact the Ministry directly to verify the authenticity of any letters presented for fundraising purposes.

He adds that official overseas referral approvals are managed through the Ministry’s overseas medical referral team.