China launches trio to space station for record year-long mission

source: reuters

China sent three astronauts to its space station on Sunday, one of whom will stay for a ​year, a record length for the country, enabling the study of long-duration human physiology in space as Beijing works towards its ambition of a crewed moon ‌landing by 2030.

The Shenzhou-23 vessel launched at 11:08 p.m. (1508 GMT) using the Long March-2F Y23 carrier rocket from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, with three Chinese astronauts on board.

Payload specialist Li Jiaying, a former Hong Kong police inspector, is the first astronaut from the city to take part in a Chinese space mission. The other crew members are commander Zhu Yangzhu and pilot Zhang Yuanzhi, both from the ​People’s Liberation Army’s astronaut division.

CHINA, US SET SIGHTS ON MOON

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One of the three is to stay on the Tiangong space station for a year, one of ​the longest space missions ever but short of the 14-1/2-month record set by a Russian cosmonaut in 1995. That astronaut will be decided ⁠later, depending on the progress of the mission, the China Manned Space Agency said on Saturday.

China has sent astronauts to its space station almost a dozen times, but this ​launch comes amid an accelerating race to the moon with the U.S., which has warned about what it alleges are Beijing’s plans to colonise and mine lunar territory and resources.