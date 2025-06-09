Sombr wins best rock song at American Music Awards

source: reuters
Indie musician Sombr and the voices behind “KPop Demon Hunters” took home some of the first trophies on Monday at the American Music Awards, the annual honors determined by fan votes.
The 20-year-old Sombr was named the recipient of best rock/alternative song for his hit “Back to Friends.”
“I wrote this song when I was 19 and depressed all by myself in my bedroom,” he said on stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. “So being here, I never would have expected that.”
Song of the year went to “Golden,” the upbeat tune from the Netflix (NFLX.O), opens new tab animated movie “KPop Demon Hunters.” The award seemed to surprise EJAE, one of the singers in the movie’s fictional group HUNTR/X.
“Oh my god! Oh my goodness,” EJAE said to cheers before thanking fans for voting for the song.
The show opened with K-pop band BTS, dressed in all-black outfits and black sunglasses, singing “Hooligan” from the Vegas concert stop on the group’s Arirang Tour.
“The energy is crazy in here!” shouted host Queen Latifah from the stage.
Taylor Swift led the field with eight nominations going into the ceremony, which aired live on CBS and Paramount+ (PSKY.O), opens new tab. The pop superstar has claimed more AMA honors than any other artist over her career.