source: reuters

Indie musician Sombr and the voices behind “KPop Demon Hunters” took home some of the first trophies ​on Monday at the American Music Awards, the annual ‌honors determined by fan votes.

The 20-year-old Sombr was named the recipient of best rock/alternative song for his hit “Back to Friends.”

“I wrote this ​song when I was 19 and depressed all by ​myself in my bedroom,” he said on stage at ⁠the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. “So being ​here, I never would have expected that.”

Song of the year ​went to “Golden,” the upbeat tune from the Netflix (NFLX.O), opens new tab animated movie “KPop Demon Hunters.” The award seemed to surprise EJAE, one of the singers in ​the movie’s fictional group HUNTR/X.

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“Oh my god! Oh my goodness,” ​EJAE said to cheers before thanking fans for voting for the song.

The ‌show ⁠opened with K-pop band BTS, dressed in all-black outfits and black sunglasses, singing “Hooligan” from the Vegas concert stop on the group’s Arirang Tour.

“The energy is crazy in here!” shouted host ​Queen Latifah ​from the stage.

Taylor ⁠Swift led the field with eight nominations going into the ceremony, which aired live on ​CBS and Paramount+ (PSKY.O), opens new tab. The pop superstar has ​claimed more ⁠AMA honors than any other artist over her career.