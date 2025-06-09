Two women appointed as acting judicial officials

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Two senior legal professionals were sworn into acting judicial positions at the State House yesterday by the President of Fiji, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.

Preetika Prasad was sworn in as Acting Puisne Judge of the High Court, while Setavana Saumatua took office as Acting Master of the High Court.

The appointments were formalised after both officials took the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Judicial Office as required under the Constitution.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Justice Salesi Temo and Chief Registrar Tomasi Bainivalu.

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Prasad has extensive legal experience and held acting roles as Solicitor-General from 2021 to 2023 and as Director of Lands from 2013 to 2016, becoming the first woman in Fiji to hold both positions.

Meanwhile, Saumatua brings more than 24 years of legal experience in municipal and governmental law, legislative drafting, commercial law and litigation.

She has served as a Resident Magistrate at the Nadi Magistrates Court since July last year.