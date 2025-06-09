Boston braces for title pressure

Vodafone Fiji Cup men’s defending champions Boston Basketball Club are embracing the pressure that comes with wearing the target on their backs as they prepare for the new season.

Centre Victor Koyamainavure admits defending the title will not be easy, especially with every team eager to dethrone the reigning champions.

Despite the pressure, Koyamainavure says the side has been putting in the work during evening training sessions, with players preparing from 6pm to 7pm each day.

Boston will also welcome back several experienced players who had previously moved overseas, adding depth and experience to the squad as they chase back-to-back titles.

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However, preparation has not been without its challenges.

Koyamainavure revealed that work and family commitments have made it difficult for the entire team to train together consistently.

He said while only a few players have been able to attend every session, the team has encouraged members to maintain their fitness individually to ensure they are ready for the competition.

Koyamainavure adds that communication and teamwork will be key areas Boston will focus on as they aim to stay ahead of the competition.

The experienced centre also acknowledged the strong support from families and friends, saying their encouragement continues to motivate the team during preparations for another title defence.

The Fiji Cup starts on the 4th of next month at the FMF Gym in Suva.