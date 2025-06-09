Mini-budget considered amid election funding pressure

[Photo: FILE]

The General Election will be funded through the upcoming national budget. The government is also considering a mini-budget amid ongoing fiscal pressure.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel confirmed to FBC News that election funding will be included in the next budget cycle.

He states this will ensure the General Election is properly resourced within normal fiscal planning.

He also said a mini-budget remains a possibility, depending on economic conditions and spending requirements as the financial year progresses.

Article continues after advertisement

The announcement comes as Parliament continues to debate rising costs driven by global fuel prices and inflation, which have placed pressure on government finances and service delivery.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu states there are growing concerns over whether the national election will proceed as required. He stressed that constitutional timelines must be respected regardless of economic challenges.

Seruiratu said the Opposition remains concerned that fiscal pressure is being used to delay or shift attention from electoral commitments. He said municipal elections were also not delivered as initially promised.

He said the government should have prepared earlier to ensure elections are held on time. He added that planning gaps have now created uncertainty around both local and national polls.

On fiscal policy, the Opposition said fuel-related tax decisions should be applied fairly across the economy. It said relief must reach all households and not remain limited to specific sectors.

The Opposition acknowledged revenue pressures but said there are options to manage the shortfall. It pointed to support from development partners as one possible buffer.

Seruiratu also urged households to prepare for continued economic strain. It suggested cost-cutting measures and increased home gardening, similar to strategies used during the COVID-19 period.