Saifiti named for Blues in Origin opener

[Source: NRL website]

Former Fiji Bati forward Jacob Saifiti has been named on the interchange bench for New South Wales ahead of tomorrow night’s opening State of Origin clash against Queensland.

The Blues will be captained by Isaah Yeo and feature a star-studded starting lineup including James Tedesco at fullback, Brian To’o and Tolutau Koula on the wings, Stephen Crichton and Kotoni Staggs in the centres, Ethan Strange at five-eighth, and Nathan Cleary at halfback.

The forward pack includes Addin Fonua-Blake, Reece Robson, Mitchell Barnett, Hudson Young, Haumole Olakau’atu, and Yeo.

On the bench for New South Wales are Cameron Murray, Victor Radley, Saifiti, Blayke Brailey, Casey McLean, and Matt Burton, while Dylan Lucas has been named as reserve.

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Queensland will be led by captain Cameron Munster, with Kalyn Ponga at fullback alongside Selwyn Cobbo, Robert Toia, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, and Jojo Fifita in the backline.

Sam Walker has been named at halfback, while the Maroons forward pack features Thomas Flegler, Harry Grant, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Reuben Cotter, Kurt Capewell, and Max Plath.

Queensland’s interchange bench includes Briton Nikora, Lindsay Collins, Patrick Carrigan, Trent Loiero, Ezra Mam, and Gehamat Shibasaki, while Kulikefu Finefeuiaki has been named reserve.

Game One of the 2026 State of Origin series kicks off tomorrow night at 10:05pm and will air live on FBC Sports.