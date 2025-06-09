EPL double header in Suva

Two Extra Premier League games will be played at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this weekend.

The round 11 double-header sees Stratum Rewa, Tailevu Naitasiri, Global Care Suva and Lautoka play at the Stadium.

Rewa takes on Tailevu/Naitasiri in the opening match at 1.30pm on Friday, before Suva meets Lautoka at 3.30pm.

Also on Friday, league leaders Labasa faces Nasinu at the Uprising Sports ground in Pacific Harbour at 3pm.

Article continues after advertisement

On Saturday, MMM Brothers/ Coastal Rental Cars Nadroga hosts Dayal’s Sawmillers Ba at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm, while the final match of the round will see Tagimoucia Nadi play Navua at King Charles Park on Sunday at 3pm.