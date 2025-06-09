Competition growing within Drua Women's squad: Leawere

[Photo: FILE]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Women assistant coach Kele Leawere says the arrival of new players this season has created healthy competition within the squad while also strengthening the team environment.

As preparations continue for the upcoming campaign, Leawere says the younger players have impressed by immediately challenging the experienced members of the side during training.

“The positive sign is that the new players have come in and they’ve put their hands up as well.”

The assistant coach believes the competition for positions is helping raise standards throughout the group.

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“They’re keeping the seasoned players honest in terms of training and pushing them.”

Despite the increased competition, Leawere praised the experienced players for helping guide and support the younger members within the squad.

“The seasoned players are helping the young ones as well; it’s very important.”

Leawere also highlighted the impact of new head coach Mike Legge, saying his familiarity with many players from the High Performance Unit programme has helped the group settle quickly.

“I think it’s a good fit for the new coach and the new players.”

The Drua Women’s side will face the Waratahs on June 6 in Australia to open their 2026 Super W campaign.