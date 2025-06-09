Nakavulevu leads Fiji into new era with wheelchair rugby launch

At just 23 years old, Fiji’s first wheelchair rugby head coach, Makarita Nakavulevu, is already making history.

The Fiji National University sports science student stood proudly at the French Residence in Suva last night as wheelchair rugby was officially launched in Fiji under the umbrella of the Fiji Rugby Union.

For Nakavulevu, the launch marked the end of a journey that began nearly two years ago in France, where she was introduced to the sport while part of the France Volunteers Programme.

“I remember it was exactly at this same residence, nine months ago, when I mentioned that I wanted to make it my project to introduce wheelchair rugby as a sport in Fiji. What started as just a thought became something real after many meetings, support from the French Embassy and a committed team behind the scenes.”

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Nakavulevu admits she was initially unsure about the sport when she first encountered it in France while expanding her knowledge in strength and conditioning coaching.

However, after taking part in competitions overseas, she quickly fell in love with wheelchair rugby and saw its potential in a rugby-mad nation like Fiji.

“I remember telling my French wheelchair rugby team, rugby is the heart of Fiji, why don’t we have this sport at home?”

That dream has now become reality, with Fiji becoming the first Pacific Island nation to formally establish and structure wheelchair rugby at a national level.

An emotional Nakavulevu says the achievement did not come easy.

“There were so many challenges. I had to juggle my education and my mission while I was in France. We did not expect the launch to happen this soon, maybe next year, but with the support of the French Embassy we managed to do it earlier.”

Now appointed as Fiji’s head coach, Nakavulevu says the focus shifts towards growing the sport and reaching out to Fiji’s disability communities.

The newly formed interim committee has already started outreach programmes around the country, encouraging people living with disabilities, as well as able-bodied individuals, to try the sport.

“Wheelchair rugby is a sport for everyone. We are officially inviting all disabled persons to come and try out the sport. It’s fun, inclusive and the team will be mixed with both men and women.”

Nakavulevu also revealed plans are already underway for Fiji’s first international competition, which could see a New Caledonian team visit in November.

“I promised my team back in France before I left that I would form a wheelchair rugby team in Fiji, and one day we will come back and beat you.”

Despite her young age, Nakavulevu is embracing the responsibility of leading the sport’s growth in Fiji and hopes to eventually build a competitive national team.