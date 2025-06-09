Lizzo tells fans to 'grow up' amid rumoured Swift feud

source: AAP

Pop star Lizzo has addressed speculation that she’s feuding with Taylor Swift, insisting she has no interest in talking negatively about any other artist.

Lizzo has “never talked shit about Taylor Swift”.

The 38-year-old singer has denied badmouthing Taylor, 36, insisting she has no interest in talking negatively about any other artist.

The Truth Hurts hitmaker made the comments in response to an X user, who referred to Taylor’s latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, and Lizzo’s 2025 mixtape.

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The post read: “The Life Of A Showgirl + MY FACE HURTS FROM SMILING — 4.005M. ICEMAN + MAID OF HONOUR + HABIBTI — 683k. (sic)”

Lizzo reshared the post and asked fans to explain its meaning.

The chart-topping star wrote: “Can someone explain what this means?”

One X user then explained to Lizzo that “it means all that shit talking you did about Tay finally caught up to you”.

Lizzo subsequently delivered a strong denial, insisting it’s not in her nature to criticise other artists.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: “Are you well? First of all I have never talked shit about Taylor Swift— also while we on the subject I’ve never talked shit about any artist. Just because I mention an artist by name does not mean I’m talking shit — grow tf up pls.

Meanwhile, Lizzo previously claimed that music has helped her to navigate depression.

The singer admits that making music helped her to overcome some of the darkest and most depressing moments in her life.

Asked about her experience of dealing with depression, Lizzo told Rolling Stone: “My relationship with music was still very intense.

“I still am like, ‘Music saved my life,’ because there were really dark moments when I was working on Love in Real Life, my album, where I was like, ‘Okay, I don’t think I can make it through the day, but I have to go to the studio.'”

Lizzo used to agonise over her lyrics because she feared offending fans. But the singer is now much more comfortable with who she is and how she thinks.

She explained: “I said, ‘I will never ever, ever, ever, ever be a side chick’ in the original (of Truth Hurts). And then I was like, ‘Mm, but what if I offend side chicks?’ And so I was like, ‘I will never ever, ever, ever, ever be your side chick.’

“I always overthink these things because I know who’s consuming my music and I’m very (concerned about) how they’re going to feel, how it’s going to affect them.”