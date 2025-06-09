Penelope Cruz joins 'The Black Ball' for film's message

source: reuters

Penelope Cruz wanted to be ​in Cannes Film Festival entry “The Black Ball” no matter how small the role because she felt ‌the ambitious gay epic about Spanish history could have an important impact on younger people, she said on Friday.

“My decisions aren’t based on how many minutes my character will be on screen; it’s about being part of something, wanting to be part of something that ​matters to you,” the Oscar-winning Spanish actor told journalists after the premiere the night before.

“Films can’t change ​the world, but in some cases they can help make things better,” she said, especially ⁠for young people.

“What you experience can sometimes have a greater impact when you’re sitting in a cinema for two ​and a half hours … than anything you might study over three years at school.”

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HEALTH SCARE

Cruz, who along with Glenn Close ​is the only cast member with name recognition outside Spain, has a brief cameo as a wartime entertainer named Nene in the 155-minute movie.

She recalled facing a health scare shortly before she was supposed to perform her song and dance, after her doctor told her ​she may have a brain aneurysm. Cruz was cleared to shoot the scene but did not tell the directors ​until the next day.