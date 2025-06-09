Lautoka climbs to third,Labasa remains on top

There have been some movements in the Extra Premier League 2026 standings after round 10.

Lautoka is now third following a dominant 5-1 victory over Tailevu Naitasiri, while Extra Supermarket Labasa remains at the top with 21 points after edging defending champions Stratum Rewa 2-1 in one of the biggest matches of the round.

The Babasiga Lions continue to show consistency, having scored 20 goals and conceded only eight so far this season.

Dayal’s Sawmillers Ba sits in second place on 20 points after thumping Nasinu 7-nil. The Men in Black now boast the league’s best attacking record with 34 goals and an impressive +24 goal difference.

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Rewa has dropped to fourth after suffering defeat to Labasa. Despite the loss, the Delta Tigers remain firmly in the title race with 16 points.

Global Care Suva suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat against Tagimoucia Nadi and the win was crucial for the jetsetters, helping them climb closer to the mid-table battle while boosting confidence heading into round 11.

Navua FC and MMM Brothers/ Coastal Rental Cars Nadroga shared the points in a 1-1 draw, leaving both sides still searching for momentum as the competition intensifies.

At the bottom of the table, T/Naitasiri remains winless after ten rounds and faces a difficult challenge ahead in the second half of the season.