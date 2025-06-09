Submissions pending in King Khan asset forfeiture matter

[Photo: FILE]

The Civil High Court in Suva has allowed more time for parties involved in a forfeiture case against businessman Imran Khan, also known as King Khan, to file their submissions.

The case was called this morning as the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions continues legal action seeking the restraint and forfeiture of assets allegedly linked to Khan, Deborah Kim, and Rajneel Rohit.

Earlier this year, the Suva High Court issued permanent restraining orders over several assets after determining that the wealth in question was unexplained under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The restrained assets include over $404,840 in cash held in a local bank account, a BMW sedan, a Toyota wagon, and a residential property in Valelevu.

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The respondents have since lodged a stay application challenging the February ruling.

The court was informed today that a joinder application has also been filed in this matter.

The case has been adjourned to August 20 for further directions and to confirm a hearing date.