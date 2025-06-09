Netball scholarship leads Raketekete to Drua dream

[Source: File]

Ruth Raketekete never imagined that a netball scholarship to New Zealand in 2020 would eventually spark her passion for rugby and lead her into the McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women squad.

The Nakuruwai, Noco, Rewa native is one of the new faces in the Drua Women setup this season after making a successful switch from netball to rugby.

Raketekete revealed she first tried rugby while in New Zealand during the scholarship and quickly developed a love for the sport, eventually deciding to move away from netball.

The 22-year-old admitted she never expected to one day earn a place in the Drua Women squad.

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Raketekete also acknowledged the support of her family, thanking them for constantly standing by her throughout her sporting journey.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Women will face the Waratahs on June 6 in Australia to open their 2026 Super W campaign.