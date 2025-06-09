New Deans rules let players compete in more than one grade

Some changes have been made to the Terms of Participation for the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union Vodafone Deans competition, which includes double registration.

This means a player can play in more than one grade in a season as long as it’s within their age bracket. This modification broadens players’ opportunities, allowing greater flexibility in participation across different age-grade teams within their school.

Previously, players were restricted to competing only in the grade for which they were officially registered. For example, a 16-year-old athlete registered in the under-18 team could play solely in that category, limiting their exposure and game time.

However, with the new rules, a player can now participate in multiple grades, as long as they fall within the appropriate age brackets, a 16-year-old registered with the under-18 team can also play for the under-17 and under-16 teams at their school.

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This change is designed to enhance player development by providing more game experience and fostering versatility. It allows coaches to better utilize their talent pool and gives younger athletes the chance to compete at higher levels or gain additional match practice in their own age group.

Moreover, it encourages inclusivity and a more dynamic competition framework, accommodating the varying skill levels and growth rates of young players.

FRU acting chief operations officer, Talemo Waqa, says the primary goal of this rule change is to support player development.