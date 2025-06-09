Two suspects surrender over Wailoku assault case

The two men wanted for questioning in relation to a serious assault and property damage case in Wailoku over the weekend have surrendered to Police.

Police says the two turned themselves in at the Samabula Police Station, accompanied by their lawyers.

They are alleged to have been part of a group that carried out a violent attack at a home in Wailoku, which left a man hospitalized.

The victim is currently admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

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Earlier, two other men were arrested during a raid along Waimanu Road, while a third suspect was taken into custody shortly after.

Police say all five suspects are now being questioned as investigations continue.