Mother’s sacrifice fuels Drua rookie Sorokacika’s dream

[Source: File]

Every time Zipporah Sorokacika pulls on a rugby jersey, she carries with her the sacrifices, belief, and support of the people who stood beside her long before the McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women came calling.

The 21-year-old loosehead prop from Nawaikama, Gau in Lomaiviti, is one of the new faces in the Drua Women squad this season, continuing a rugby journey that began during her school days at Ballantine Memorial School.

Sorokacika first made her mark captaining her school side at the Raluve competition before later joining the Nasinu women’s rugby team, where she spent three years developing her game.

“I started playing rugby in high school at Ballantine Memorial School.”

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Her strong performances eventually earned her selection into Fiji Rugby’s High Performance Unit last year as one of 30 players chosen for the program.

The young prop also featured for the Fiji Bulikula Residents side in rugby league last season, including a match against Canada in Lautoka.

Earlier this year, Sorokacika received another major breakthrough when she was called into the Fijiana 15s setup ahead of the Wallaroos Test.

“When the call came to join the Fijiana 15s earlier this year, I was excited but also nervous.”

Despite the pressure of stepping from local rugby into the national environment, Sorokacika says the opportunity only motivated her to work harder.

“There’s a huge difference playing in the local competition and making the jump to the national team.”

One of the proudest moments for the youngster was sharing the news with her family, especially after years of telling them she would one day wear the white jersey.

“My family was so happy because growing up I always told them that one day I would wear the white jersey.”

But beyond the rugby achievements, Sorokacika says her journey belongs especially to her mother, who supported her decision to pursue rugby after leaving school.

“When I left school, I told her I just wanted to focus on rugby… she supported my decision and told me to chase after it.”

Now fighting for a regular place in the Drua Women side, Sorokacika says every opportunity she earns is dedicated to the sacrifices her mother made for her.

“The place I have reached today, I just wanted to dedicate it to my mother’s sacrifice.”

The Drua Women’s side will face the Waratahs on June 6 in Australia to open their 2026 Super W campaign.