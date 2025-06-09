No clear frontrunner for Cannes Palme d'Or as closing nears

source: reuters

With ​Hollywood studios largely absent, this year’s Cannes Film Festival leaned into its ‌indie roots, with no clear Palme d’Or frontrunner emerging from a strong field of arthouse directors ahead of Saturday’s closing ceremony.

The nine-member jury led by South Korean director Park Chan-wook must ​choose one of 22 films from Cannes veterans, including Spain’s Pedro Almodovar, Iran’s Asghar ​Farhadi and Romania’s Cristian Mungiu, for the festival’s top award.

Winning an ⁠award at Cannes typically transforms careers, shapes the awards season that follows ​and cements directors in the canon.

Recent examples include last year’s second-place winner, “Sentimental Value” starring ​Renate Reinsve, which later took the Oscar for best international feature film, as well as 2024 winner “Anora”, which went on to sweep the Oscars with five wins.

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RACE REMAINS OPEN

Several films have ​drawn strong early reactions from critics and audiences, though the race remains open.

The ​Guardian’s critic, Peter Bradshaw, predicts Russian Andrey Zvyagintsev’s “Minotaur,” about infidelity and moral corruption, as the ‌winner, ⁠while on prediction market platform Polymarket, care home drama “All of a Sudden” from Japan’s Ryusuke Hamaguchi was in the lead on Friday evening.