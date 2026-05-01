Rewa FC Farewells Solomon Islands Duo

Rewa FC has bid farewell to Solomon Islands duo Calvin Ohasio and Norman Ngafu following the completion of their contracts with the Delta Tigers.

The pair joined the club earlier this season after fellow Solomon Islanders John Orobulu and John Alick departed for OFC Pro League side Hekari United FC.

During their stint with Rewa, Ohasio and Ngafu played influential roles in the team’s campaign, helping the Delta Tigers secure their first piece of silverware for the season by winning the Champion versus Champion series.

The Rewa Football Association acknowledged the contributions of both players, commending their commitment, professionalism and dedication throughout their time with the club.

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Team director Amish Patel thanked the duo for their service and the impact they made on the team’s success.

“Calvin and Norman gave their all for the club and played an important role in our success this season. We thank them for their commitment and wish them all the best for the future.”

Both players have since returned to the Solomon Islands after concluding their time with the Delta Tigers.