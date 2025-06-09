Rabuka defends Saukuru reinstatement

[File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has defended the reinstatement of Minister of Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru.

The PM says the matter surrounding the minister’s suspension had been fully investigated and any outstanding issues could be dealt with administratively.

Saukuru had been suspended following allegations of abuse of office relating to the Fiji Sports Council.

Speaking on the matter, Rabuka says the investigation committee had completed its work and submitted its findings.

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The Prime Minister says any recovery of funds, if required, could be handled through administrative processes.

Rabuka also defended Saukuru’s involvement with the team, saying the minister had travelled after being requested to do so by officials and believed he was acting in the best interest of the Fiji Sports Council Under-23 side.

“He went, not of his own volition, he was asked to go and he went thinking that it was the right thing to do, go with the Under-23 team, it was his responsibility to look after the team.”

The Prime Minister adds that Saukuru had already suffered financially during the period he was removed from his ministerial role, claiming the losses he incurred were greater than the amount now being questioned.

Rabuka says the government would now allow the remaining administrative processes to take their course.