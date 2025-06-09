Trial transcripts delays murder judgment

Apisai Madigibuli outside court today

The Suva High Court has again adjourned its judgment in the case of a man accused of murdering his pregnant wife in Suva.

Apisai Madigibuli appeared before Justice Dane Tuiqereqere this morning, where the court was expected to deliver its ruling this morning.

However, Justice Tuiqereqere again informed the court that the judgment was not yet ready as he was still awaiting the full trial transcripts.

He informed the court that the transcripts are expected to be completed by tomorrow.

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The judge said he would need time to review the transcripts, and he wants to be thorough and go through the transcripts before he makes a decision.

He apologized for delaying the judgment.

The judgment has been deferred to next Thursday.