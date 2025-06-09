Young talents earn Fiji Kulas call-ups for Hong Kong tour

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

A new generation of women’s football talent is set to step onto the senior international stage after several young players earned selection in the 21-member Fiji Kulas squad for the upcoming Hong Kong tour.

Among the standout inclusions are Labasa College keeper Beatirice Qaniuci and Kamil Muslim College forward Ulamila Rasovasova, both of whom have impressed through Fiji’s youth pathways.

Qaniuci, who previously represented Fiji at the under-16 level and is also part of the extended Fiji Girls Futsal squad preparing for the Youth Olympic Games in Senegal later this year, described the selection as a dream come true.

“It is a dream come true for me to be part of the Fiji Kulas team.”

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The young keeper says she is proud to represent her family, school, and the people of Labasa at the senior level.

Meanwhile, Rasovasova has also received her first senior national team call-up after earlier appearances for Fiji’s Under-16 and Under-19 teams.

Known for her pace and attacking ability, the Ba forward says wearing the national jersey again is a special feeling.

“I’m really happy and grateful for this opportunity.”

Rasovasova believes the tour will provide valuable experience as she takes the next step in her football career.

Also earning first-time call-ups are Selai Nai and overseas-based keeper Aliana Vakaloloma.

The Fiji Kulas depart this weekend and will face Hong Kong in two FIFA international friendlies on June 3 and 6 as preparations continue for future regional and international tournaments.