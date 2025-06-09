Cambodian king pardons former opposition leader

source: reuters

Cambodia’s king has pardoned former opposition leader Kem Sokha for a treason conviction, just weeks ​after he lost an appeal to overturn that verdict, according to a ‌royal decree released on Monday.

Kem Sokha, 72, co-founder of the defunct Cambodia National Rescue Party, has been held under house arrest since he was found guilty of treason in March 2023. He was ​accused of conspiring with a foreign power to topple then-premier Hun Sen.

Last month ​a court in Phnom Penh upheld his 27-year sentence and banned ⁠him from leaving the country for five years once that term ends. The ​royal decree said the pardon only applied to the original sentence.

A lawyer for Kem ​Sokha did not immediately answer phone calls seeking comment on the pardon.

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Kem Sokha’s case was among the most prominent in a sweeping crackdown on opponents of the Cambodian People’s Party, which has ruled ​Cambodia for more than four decades.

The United States said at the time that his ​conviction was based on “fabricated conspiracy theories”.

He was among only a few remaining opposition figures in the ‌Southeast ⁠Asian country, after many others fled in the wake of a 2017 Supreme Court ruling that banned the CNRP.