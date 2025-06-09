Grassroots support vital for women's rugby growth

Nasinu Rugby Union Women’s Rugby Manager Esther Karanavatu is calling on fans and sponsors to play a bigger role in supporting women’s rugby at the grassroots level, saying stronger backing is crucial for the growth of the sport in Fiji.

Karanavatu believes local competitions are the foundation for developing future national representatives and says more public support would inspire young girls to continue pursuing rugby.

She highlighted that many players currently in the Nasinu setup have represented Fiji at national level, while the union continues to introduce and nurture new talent through grassroots competitions.

“Most sponsors focus on the national teams and major competitions, but they hardly look at the grassroots level. But this is where the hard work is done. You cannot put any girl on the national stage if you don’t start from this level.”

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Karanavatu adds that the Women’s Club competition and the upcoming franchise is also serving as a pathway for teams preparing for the Marama Cup, with unions and provincial sides using the tournament to condition players ahead of the franchise competition.

She is now urging more fans to turn up in numbers and support women’s rugby, saying the encouragement players receive at grassroots competitions can have a lasting impact on their development and confidence.

The club teams are on a break now and will return for the franchise competition representing their unions on the 6th of June.