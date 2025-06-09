Putin signs debt relief decree for Russian war recruits, families

source: reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree providing debt relief to new Ukraine war recruits and their families, ​the Kremlin said late on Monday, adding to ‌support tools as Moscow seeks to boost its army in more than four-year-long war.

People who signed a contract with the Russian defence ​ministry from May 1 and/or their spouses are free ​from their debts of up to 10 million ⁠roubles ($139,700) if a legal claim to collect those debts ​was in force before that date, the decree posted on the ​Kremlin’s website said.

The contract to join the ‘special military operation’ – what Russia calls its February 2022 invasion and occupation of Ukraine – should be signed for ​at least one year, the Kremlin said.

The write-off is about ​the price of a 35 square metre studio-type apartment in Moscow, according ‌to ⁠a Cian real estate database.

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The law adds to a variety of support measures for Russian fighters in the war, from big payouts to preferable admissions for higher education, as ​the Kremlin seeks ​to boost ⁠its forces at a time when the U.S.-led peace talks have stalled.

Each side accuses the ​other of seeking to escalate the conflict, and Ukraine plans ​to ⁠send reinforcements to its northern regions to counter what it believes are Russian plans for a new offensive.