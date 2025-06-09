Fiji commits to protecting 30 percent of marine spaces by 2030

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting 30 percent of its marine spaces by 2030 as climate change continues to place growing pressure on ocean ecosystems and coastal communities.

Speaking at the launch of the Pacific Climate Justice and Sea Level Rise Week, Lynda Tabuya says Fiji aims to ensure 100 percent of the country’s ocean spaces are sustainably and effectively managed, with 30 percent designated as marine protected areas by the end of the decade.

Tabuya says the ocean remains central to Fiji’s identity, culture, livelihoods, and future.

“Fiji is committed to ensuring that 100% of Fiji’s ocean spaces are sustainably and effectively managed, with 30% designated as marine protected areas by 2030.”

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She says Fiji continues to champion global discussions on the link between climate change and the ocean, while advancing work at home to strengthen ocean governance.

The Minister says recent progress includes the development of Fiji’s marine spatial plan, work on a National Ocean Accounting System, and the approval of Fiji’s Blue Economy Framework.

Tabuya says these efforts are critical as rising sea levels, coral reef degradation, and changing ocean conditions increasingly threaten Pacific communities.

She says while Fiji remains among the countries most vulnerable to climate impacts, it is also helping lead calls for stronger climate action and climate justice on the global stage.

Tabuya adds that protecting the ocean is not only an environmental priority, but essential to safeguarding communities, food security, and livelihoods for future generations.