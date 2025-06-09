Fiji attracts $8.8b in investments

Immanuel says that they are moving towards the Business Ready platform. [

There is a significant rise in investor interest, with the country’s investment pipeline growing to $8.8 billion across 254 active projects in multiple sectors.

Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel says the increase reflects growing investor confidence in Fiji’s economic direction, supported by ongoing reforms.

Immanuel adds that the improvement is linked to a series of structural reforms being implemented with support from international partners, including the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation.

Immanuel says that with the introduction of the BusinessNow Fiji digital system, online permit services have enabled the processing of more than 24,000 applications.

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“Support system statistics indicate that over 500 technical issues or requests have been logged since implementation, with resolution rates exceeding 90 percent overall. This reflects ongoing improvements to system functionality and responsiveness, demonstrating the government’s commitment to reform priorities.”

Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya asked what measures were taken to protect its position, especially after the World Bank discontinued the Ease of Doing Business ranking and methodology in 2021.

“It was Fiji that kept pushing with respect to data breakdowns and data irregularities, and it was actually a huge scandal. But we pushed, and we got them to abandon it completely. So the methodology being used then to provide the reports was absolutely incorrect.”

In response, Immanuel says that they are moving towards the Business Ready platform, which the government prefers not only to improve the country’s standing in the global market, but also to improve the ease of doing business.

He says that they remain committed to addressing bottlenecks, improving service delivery, and ensuring that the country continues to position itself as an attractive, investment-ready economy in the region.