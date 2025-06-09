Bail refused in alleged rape case

Sahil Valentine outside Nadi Magistrate Court

A man who allegedly raped two women and abducted a person under 18 earlier this month has been remanded by the Nadi Magistrates Court.

Sahil Thomas Valentine is charged with two counts of rape and one count of abducting a girl under the age of 18.

It is alleged that the incident happened in Nadi between the 18th and the 19th of this month

It is alleged that he took the teenager from the lawful care of her mother with the intention of having unlawful sexual relations with her.

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The prosecution objected to the bail application, arguing that the accused could interfere with the alleged victims if released.

The defence sought bail, stating that Valentine is a first-time offender and had cooperated with police by surrendering himself after learning authorities were looking for him.

The Magistrates’ Court refused bail and remanded him in custody

The matter has been transferred to the Lautoka High Court and is scheduled to be called next Tuesday.