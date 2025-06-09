WWF calls for action as marine threats rise in Pacific

Worldwide Fund for Nature Head of Partnerships and Programme Development Izhaar Ali says marine ecosystems are increasingly under pressure. [Photo: FILE]

Human activities such as ship strikes, illegal fishing, and plastic pollution are emerging as some of the biggest threats to marine life in the Pacific, according to conservation experts.

Worldwide Fund for Nature Head of Partnerships and Programme Development Izhaar Ali says marine ecosystems are increasingly under pressure, with key species facing growing risks from human-induced activities across busy ocean routes.

Ali says these incidents are among the most serious challenges affecting marine species, including whales, turtles, and other migratory animals.

“We seek to reduce human-caused threats. Ship strikes, IUU fishing, and plastic pollution are among the most severe threats to marine megafauna and fisheries. Through this, we hope to guide smarter conservation. In terms of significance to the Pacific, we often use broad terms, but the question is whether it truly makes a difference to the region or to Fiji. I will come to Fiji later but let me begin with the Pacific.”

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Ali says these threats are not isolated but interconnected and are worsening as ocean traffic increases and waste management gaps continue across the region.

He is calling for stronger regional cooperation and tougher enforcement measures, warning that without coordinated action, marine biodiversity will continue to decline and food security in Pacific island nations could also be affected.