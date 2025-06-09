NFU questions delay in 2026 cane forecast price

[File Photo]

The National Farmers Union has raised concern over the delay in the announcement of the Cane Forecast Price for the 2026 crushing season.

NFU General Secretary Mahendra Chaudhry said the price should have been released in April, but growers are now approaching the end of May without any update.

He said cane farmers preparing for the upcoming crushing season are frustrated as the Forecast Price is crucial for planning, including budgeting for harvesting costs such as labour, cartage to mills, and other expenses.

The Union also highlighted a series of recent delays affecting the sugar industry.

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It said the third cane payment, due at the end of March, was only paid on 17 April 2026, while farmers are still awaiting a decision on the Fiji Sugar Corporation’s application to shut down the Lautoka–Tavua rail system.

Farmers have also opposed the move, citing rising fuel costs. In addition, growers are still waiting for incentive payments of $3 per tonne for manual harvesting and $5 per tonne farm incentive payment, which were due in February. The government had earlier assured these payments would be made by the end of May.

The NFU also says farmers are awaiting a decision on a fuel rebate request for the 2026 harvesting season.

Meanwhile, the Union has questioned an announcement that Sugar Industry Tribunal Registrar made during a stakeholders’ consultation in Ba, indicating that Sugar Cane Growers Council elections will be held in October.

NFU says holding elections during the peak crushing season will be difficult for farmers and has also questioned why the Growers Council was not consulted.