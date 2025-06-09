Quality investment drive undercut by awareness gaps

A disconnect between policy and practice on the ground is emerging as a key challenge for business in the region. [Photo: FILE]

Despite Pacific leaders placing growing emphasis on long-term, value-for-money procurement approaches for infrastructure development, a disconnect between policy and practice on the ground is emerging as a key challenge for the region.

Procurement in the Pacific is increasingly being shaped by lifecycle resilience, community engagement and improved development outcomes, guided by the seven Pacific Quality Infrastructure Principles endorsed by Pacific leaders in 2023.

Governments and development partners across the region are now moving away from lowest-cost procurement approaches, instead focusing on quality and long-term value in infrastructure planning.

However, a lack of awareness of these priorities among practitioners remains a major gap.

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Speaking at the Pacific Infrastructure Business Opportunities Seminar in Nadi today, Assistant Chief Executive Officer in the Samoan Ministry of Finance Soteria Noaese noted that in a workshop with government participants from 14 countries, when asked whether participants were aware of the Pacific Quality Infrastructure Principles, many were not.

The Pacific Quality Infrastructure Principles are guidelines endorsed by Pacific leaders in 2023 that guide quality-driven investment in the region.

“So our Pacific leaders made this decision, yet our own infrastructure practitioners on the ground are not aware that our leaders have endorsed these seven principles to guide quality infrastructure investments in the Pacific.”

Trade Commissioner for the Australian Trade and Investment Commission in Suva, Tim Houghton said limited visibility of upcoming projects is another major barrier, with industry players struggling to access early information needed to plan and engage effectively.

“Whether you’re sitting in Honiara or Suva or Sydney, if you can’t see what’s coming up, you can’t plan strategically to get involved. And so no matter how many billions you hear about in the never-never, if you can’t see it, you can’t plan for it.”

Industry stakeholders from across the Pacific have gathered for the Pacific Infrastructure Business Opportunities Seminar in Nadi this week to discuss ways forward in addressing these gaps.