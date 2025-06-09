Mandalorian and Grogu earns $165m in global opening

source: reuters

Baby Yoda brought crowds to ‌movie theaters over the U.S. Memorial Day weekend, putting “Star Wars” film “The Mandalorian and Grogu” on track to collect roughly $165 million around the globe, distributor Walt Disney (DIS.N), opens new tab said on Sunday.

The movie topped box office charts in the United States ​and Canada, where it was expected to bring in about $102 million. That would edge above pre-weekend forecasts ​for Friday through Monday but rank as the smallest opening for any “Star Wars” film ⁠under Disney.

The new film cost much less to make than other “Star Wars” installments, setting a lower ​bar for profitability.

“Mandalorian and Grogu,” the first “Star Wars” movie in seven years, tells the story of a ​helmeted bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal) and his small, green sidekick nicknamed Baby Yoda. The duo debuted on television in the Disney+ streaming series “The Mandalorian” in 2019 and made Baby Yoda a pop culture sensation.

Putting the character on the big ​screen will help jump-start sales of Grogu toys and T-shirts, said Jeff Bock, senior box office analyst ​at Exhibitor Relations Co. More than 13 million Grogu toys were sold in the first two years after the ‌TV ⁠series debuted.