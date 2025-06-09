Quad nations announce major port partnership for Fiji

[Photo: MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, JAPAN]

Fiji is set to become the first Pacific Island nation to benefit from a new Quad-led port infrastructure initiative, following major announcements made during the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi, India.

Foreign ministers and senior officials from the United States, Australia, Japan and India outlined a series of new regional security, infrastructure and economic initiatives aimed at strengthening cooperation across the Indo-Pacific.

A major highlight for Fiji was the announcement of the Quad Ports of the Future Partnership, which will launch its pilot infrastructure project in Fiji.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong described the initiative as the strongest commitment yet by the Quad to the Pacific.

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Wong says the project will deliver resilient and high-quality port infrastructure in partnership with Fiji and in response to Pacific priorities.

“We are also today announcing the strongest ever commitment from the Quad to the Pacific through the Quad Ports of the Future Partnership, where we are launching a pilot for port infrastructure in Fiji, and I was in Fiji just a couple of weeks ago, and I know how important this will be to that country. It’s a practical demonstration of our collective ability to deliver high-quality, resilient infrastructure in partnership with the region and in response to Pacific priorities.”

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirms that Fiji will be the first country where the four Quad nations jointly undertake a port infrastructure project.

Rubio says insufficient port capacity remains a challenge for many Pacific Island countries, and the Fiji initiative is expected to serve as a model for future regional cooperation projects.

The announcements were also reinforced in a joint statement issued after the meeting, where the Quad nations reaffirmed their commitment to supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The statement says the Quad countries will work closely with the Government of Fiji to advance port infrastructure and related activities in the country.

The Quad also confirmed that all Pacific Islands Forum countries, including Fiji, are expected to be connected through undersea cable systems by 2026 to strengthen secure and reliable digital connectivity across the Pacific.

The ministers highlighted the growing importance of the Indo-Pacific region to global trade, maritime commerce and economic security.

India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar says the Indo-Pacific will continue to become more important to the global economy and maritime trade.

Jaishankar says the Quad nations discussed safe and unimpeded maritime commerce and reaffirmed the importance of strictly observing international law.

Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi says the Quad remains committed to strengthening resilience among Indo-Pacific countries and ensuring nations can determine their own future paths.

The Quad ministers also announced new initiatives on maritime surveillance, energy security and critical minerals supply chains.

A new Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration initiative will improve information sharing and monitoring across the region to combat illegal fishing, trafficking and other transnational crimes.

The joint statement also stressed the importance of humanitarian assistance, disaster response cooperation and support for Pacific-led regional organisations, including the Pacific Islands Forum.

The Quad leaders say their partnership is focused on delivering practical outcomes that support peace, stability and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific region, including Pacific Island countries such as Fiji.