US athletics scholarship for Rabakewa

[Source:Athletics Fiji/Facebook]

Nadi athletics club member and Swami Vivekananda College head girl, Brienna Rabakewa, has signed a two-year athletics scholarship with Coffeyville Community College in Kansas, USA.

This follows her recent impressive outing at the 2026 Oceania Athletics Championships in Darwin, Australia.

In congratulating Rabakewa, Athletics Fiji says she will be pursuing an Associate Degree in Engineering while continuing to develop her talents in the discus throw, where she currently holds an impressive personal best of 45.61 meters

Athletics Fiji says the achievement is a testament to her hard work, dedication, discipline, and perseverance as well as the unwavering support from her family, coaches and community.

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Coffeyville Community College is well known for its strong throws program and is the same college attended by Fiji’s very own Mustafa Fall, who broke and reset the national shot put record multiple times during his career.