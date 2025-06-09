TSLS reforms aim to close widening graduate job gap

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Out of more than 7,500 graduates since 2023, only 47 per cent are captured in employment data. This raises concern over graduate job absorption and the return on public scholarship spending.

The government is now tightening Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Scheme arrangements. The aim is to improve completion rates, strengthen student support, and lift employment outcomes.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro confirmed the changes in Parliament yesterday. He said 7,528 students graduated after 2023. About 3,540 graduates, or 47 per cent, are recorded as employed through FNPF data.

“This is the first time in the history of scholarship administration in Fiji that TSLS is deliberately working to track return on investment at this level.”

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Radrodro said the scheme continues under the TSLS Act 2014. It also operates under approved budgets and merit-based criteria. He said the focus is to support graduates who remain unemployed after completing studies.

Under proposed arrangements, tertiary institutions will provide closer reporting. This includes enrolment updates, academic progress reports and welfare concerns. It will also cover students identified as at risk of not completing studies. This includes the University of the South Pacific.

Radrodro also confirmed new negotiations with overseas universities. These have secured tuition fee reductions of about 25 per cent. He said this has generated savings of more than $1.5 million.

He stressed the data sharing is not meant to penalise graduates. It is intended to support evidence-based policy. It will also improve understanding of labour market trends.

Further reforms are being considered through the 2026 and 2027 national budget process.