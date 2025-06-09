FBC to broadcast State of Origin series live

[Source: Supplied]

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will broadcast all three matches of the 2026 State of Origin series live on the FBC Sports channel as the New South Wales Blues and Queensland Maroons prepare to reignite rugby league’s fiercest rivalry.

Game One of the series will air tomorrow night at 10:05pm, with both teams looking to gain the early advantage in the opening encounter.

The second match is scheduled for June 17 at 10:05pm, while the third and potentially deciding clash will be played on July 8 at the same time.

The State of Origin series remains one of the biggest spectacles in rugby league, featuring many of Australia’s top players battling for interstate supremacy.

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Fans in Fiji will be able to catch every moment of the action live on FBC Sports.