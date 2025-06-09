Trustee awareness urged for vulnerable citizens

Fijians still do not fully understand the importance of making a will. [Photo: FILE]

Opposition MP Premila Kumar is calling for more public awareness on the roles and services of the Fiji Public Trustee Corporation Limited.

Kumar says many ordinary Fijians still do not fully understand the importance of making a will and the protective role that the Corporation can play in their lives

She says it’s becoming a serious social challenge, resulting in family conflicts and increasing financial insecurity among retirees and vulnerable citizens.

Kumar questioned why the Fiji Public Trustee Corporation Limited is not being recognized and promoted as an essential institution for social protection.

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“We are increasingly hearing painful stories of elderly parents who, after transferring their assets, later face neglect, financial hardship, or abuse of their own, abuse by their own family members.”

Kumar says the trustee should not be viewed merely as an administrative office dealing with estates but as part of a social safety net.

“Just as we recognize the importance of FNPF in protecting retirement income, we must also recognize the importance of Fiji Public Trustee in protecting family assets, dignity, and the wishes of vulnerable citizens after death.”

Minister for Women Sashi Kiran says the ministry continues their efforts in informing rural communities of the roles of bodies in the public and private sector.

“So, we have a reach group that takes awareness and services to the most disadvantaged, the most interior areas. For example, we had one in the city on the outer islands. And what that does is takes many service providers, both private sector, public sector, intergovernmental. So birth, death, marriage, for example, the team goes and our social protection team goes, legal aid team goes, public trustee team goes.”

Kiran adds their outreach efforts are ongoing and occur throughout the year.