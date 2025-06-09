Meta removes Alex VB account

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The Online Safety Commission has confirmed that Meta has taken action against an account holder with the username Alex VB.

Commissioner Filipe Batiwale says the Commission had to act on a complaint lodged by Ana Masere.

It is understood that Alex VB had levelled a number of allegations against Masere.

Batiwale says for this reason, the Commission looked into the nature of the complaint and decided to involve Meta, which then deactivated the account.

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The now-deactivated account has constantly come under scrutiny for the content it shared, including claims against people in leadership positions.

The Alex VB account also initiated calls for an inquiry into former Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali.