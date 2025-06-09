Fiji U20 thrashed by Junior Boks ahead Of JWC

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The Sports World Fijian Under-20 side suffered an 82-25 defeat to the Junior Springboks, trailing 56-11 at halftime in a tough test match against the reigning World Champions.

Despite the heavy loss, the match provided a valuable learning experience for the young Fijian side as they continue preparations for the upcoming Junior World Championship in Georgia next month and July.

Facing one of the strongest Under-20 teams in world rugby exposed the intensity, physicality, and standards required at the highest level of the game.

The coaching staff also used the encounter to assess combinations, individual performances, and key areas that need improvement before the global tournament begins.

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Fiji has been drawn in a challenging pool alongside France, Australia, and Spain, with the side hoping to build momentum and confidence ahead of the championship.

Team officials say the lessons from today’s outing will help shape the squad for the battles ahead as the players continue to build resilience, belief, and unity.

While the scoreboard did not favour the young Fijians, the side remains focused on learning, growing, and proudly flying the Fiji flag on the international stage.