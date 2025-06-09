10th Bara Battle launched

This year, Perera says they are aiming to increase participation and are encouraging businesses, organisations, and community groups to register teams and support the event. [Picture: JOSEFA SIGAVOLAVOLA]

The 10th Amazing Wheelbarrow Race, commonly known as the Bara Battle, was officially launched at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva last night.

This year’s launch is another milestone for one of Fiji’s well-known community fundraising events.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Executive of the Frank Hilton Organization Sureni Perera reflected on how the event has evolved over the past decade.

Perera said the race first began as a simple conversation among board members but has since grown into a large-scale event bringing together the wider community.

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“Today we bring together corporate leaders, volunteers, the diplomatic corps, and the wider community, all united to run for a cause that truly matters to all of us.”

Perera described the event as more than just a race, saying it has become “a community of impact.”

“So, last year alone we had 23 participating teams. It would be a total of 184 people running or walking. Supported by over 300 people on the day.”

This year, she says they are aiming to increase participation and are encouraging businesses, organisations, and community groups to register teams and support the event.

Perera also acknowledged the ongoing support from corporate partners and volunteers, saying their involvement continues to help grow the event every year.

The Amazing Wheelbarrow Race has become one of the organization’s signature annual events, combining teamwork, competition, and community engagement.

The anticipated event, now scheduled for July 25, is expected to have strong participation again this year as preparations begin for the 10th edition of the Bara Battle.