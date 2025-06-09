Mission Fiji FACT for Nadroga

[File Photo]

The Nadroga football side is hoping to end its 25-year BiC Fiji FACT drought this year.

Nadroga last won the title in 2001 after beating Labasa in a penalty shootout in Sigatoka.

They first lifted the Fiji FACT in 1993 following a 2-nil win over Tavua in Nadi.

Just weeks ago, the Stallions were sitting in ninth place on the Extra Premier League standings and were in danger of missing out on this year’s Fiji.

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With pressure mounting and critics questioning the team’s ability to compete, Nadroga faced a must-win situation against Suva, and they delivered with a win that secured their place in the Fiji FA’s first tournament of the year.

Nadroga president, Praveen Padiyachi, says qualification means far more than simply reaching the tournament, and that giving every local talent a chance is their main motive this season.

The Fiji FACT pool draws will be held this Saturday.