Fiji forestry reforms opens green opportunities

Minister for Forestry Alitia Bainivalu says forests remain one of Fiji’s most valuable natural assets. [Photo: FILE]

Fiji is moving beyond a forestry system focused mainly on timber harvesting, with the introduction of the new Forestry Act 2025 aimed at strengthening biodiversity protection, climate resilience and sustainable forest management.

Speaking in Parliament, Minister for Forestry Alitia Bainivalu says forests remain one of Fiji’s most valuable natural assets, contributing not only to economic development and rural livelihoods but also to environmental protection, watershed management and climate change mitigation.

She adds that the new law adopts a broader and more holistic approach to forestry governance, moving beyond traditional timber extraction to include biodiversity conservation, forest restoration, research, ecosystem protection and sustainable resource management.

Bainivalu says the Act also emphasizes scientific research, climate resilience, reforestation and the protection of ecosystem services.

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“The Act moves beyond the traditional focus on timber extraction and instead adopts a holistic approach to forest management that incorporates sustainability, biodiversity conservation, climate resilience, restoration, research, compliance, accountability and equitable benefit sharing.”

Bainivalu says the legislation also opens new opportunities for Fiji within the global green economy through carbon financing, biodiversity credits, and payment for ecosystem services.

The Act will support the establishment of financing mechanisms and forest-based bio-economy initiatives that can strengthen conservation efforts.

“The legislation now enables the establishment of financing mechanisms and forest-based bio-economy initiatives, including payment of ecosystem services, carbon financing, and biodiversity credits.”

The Ministry will continue stakeholder consultations, technical training, and institutional strengthening programs as implementation progresses.