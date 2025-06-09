Waste segregation drive begins in Sigatoka

Vunato-Landfill. [Photo: FILE]

Around 251 ratepayers in Sigatoka will each receive two 240-litre wheelie bins, as a government effort to support the waste segregation initiative.

Approximately 500 bins will be supplied in Sigatoka that will improve Waste Segregation, with each bin fitted with unique serial numbers for tracking and identification purposes.

The Minister for Housing and Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa, has announced concerns about the will to roll out a two-bin waste segregation system in Sigatoka as part of a broader effort to minimize the volume of waste disposed of at landfill sites.

“This initiative forms part of the government’s broader efforts to modernize municipal waste (1:07) management systems and strengthen environmental sustainability outcomes.”

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He said separating waste at source will help councils recover more recyclable materials, reduce contamination, and minimize the volume of waste disposed of at landfill sites.

He stressed that public participation and behavioral change would be critical to the success of the program.

Nalumisa said the project forms part of the wider Western Division landfill remediation programmer approved by Cabinet to address long-standing waste management challenges at the Sigatoka dump site.

Under the pilot phase, around 251 ratepayers in Sigatoka will each receive two 240-litre wheelie bins.

Awareness campaigns will be carried out to educate residents on proper waste segregation, recycling benefits, and responsible disposal practices.