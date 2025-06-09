Lavrov tells US Russia to target Kyiv military facilities

source: reuters

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov advised U.S. Secretary ​of State Marco Rubio ‌on Monday of Moscow’s decision to launch strikes on sites ​in Kyiv linked ​to the Ukrainian military, the ⁠Russian Foreign Ministry said.

A ​statement on the ministry’s website ​said Lavrov told Rubio by telephone that the move was initiated “in ​response to the continuing ​terrorist attacks by the Kyiv regime ‌against ⁠the peaceful population and civilian sites on Russian territory.”

It said Russia’s armed forces “are ​starting systematic ​strikes ⁠on facilities located in Kyiv that are ​used for the ​needs ⁠of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as ⁠on ​centres where the ​corresponding decisions are being made.”