Australia, India, Japan, US hold Quad talks in New Delhi

source: reuters
Foreign ministers from Australia, India, Japan and the U.S. will meet on Tuesday in New Delhi in an effort to regain momentum in the Indo-Pacific-focused group known as the Quad that critics say has slowed under President Donald Trump.
The meeting between the countries’ top diplomats – Australia’s Penny Wong, India’s S Jaishankar, Japan’s Toshimitsu Motegi and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio – will be the third such gathering since September 2024.
The four nations had expected to hold a summit in India last year, but it never came to fruition amid tensions between Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Washington’s tariffs and other matters.
But the countries share concerns about China’s growing power and Rubio – who arrived in India on Saturday for a four-day visit aimed at shoring up relations with New Delhi – has stressed the importance of maintaining a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”
“We don’t just want the Quad to be a semi-annual meeting of like-minded countries,” Rubio said on Sunday in an interview with Indian media. “We want it to actually be a forum on which we continue to partner on things.”
Rubio said the U.S. would like the Quad to take “concrete actions” on issues like maritime security and critical minerals, adding that diplomats would work toward a leaders’ meeting later this year.
“I don’t have a date on that yet, but hopefully this year we’ll find a time for all four leaders to get together,” Rubio said.
Tokyo is especially eager to diversify its supplies of critical minerals after Beijing stopped shipments of some materials used in aerospace, defence and chip-making industries to Japan following a diplomatic dispute.
The Quad meeting comes as the U.S. and Iran have circled around a possible deal to end their three-month conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
The closure by Tehran of the crucial waterway has upended energy markets and disrupted the global economy, an issue that is likely to feature prominently in Quad discussions.