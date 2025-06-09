Fisheries officers complete coral restoration training

[ Source: Ministry of Fisheries / Facebook ]

Officers from the Research Division of Fiji’s Ministry of Fisheries have completed an intensive week-long practical training program aimed at strengthening coral restoration and reef rehabilitation efforts.

Held from May 18 to 22, the training focused on boosting local marine conservation initiatives through modern coral propagation, transplantation, and mapping techniques.

According to the Ministry, the program was facilitated by marine scientist Victor Bonito and provided officers with hands-on experience in managing key restoration activities, including reef maintenance, coral transplantation, and environmental monitoring.

The training began with extensive site observations at an existing coral nursery before officers prepared a new site for outplanting. To improve coral survival rates, participants used specialized sand and cement mixtures while cleaning reef substrates with heavy wire brushes to remove algae, debris, and dirt to ensure secure coral attachment.

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During the week, officers successfully transplanted 660 corals using the traditional cement attachment method. They also trialed the innovative coral clip technique, deploying an additional 60 corals to test its efficiency.

To support future restoration work, the team expanded the Votualailai coral nursery by establishing new nursery lines and restocking it with 640 coral fragments.

The officers also carried out active conservation work by removing 20 Crown-of-Thorns Starfish, a major coral predator known to damage reef ecosystems.

A key highlight of the training was the introduction of photogrammetry technology, enabling officers to create detailed 3D maps of restoration sites for long-term coral monitoring and reef management.