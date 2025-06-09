Opposition flags timing of constitution briefing

[Photo: FILE]

The constitutional review process is under tight time pressure.

This, according to Acting Attorney-General and Justice Minister Siromi Turaga.

He has called for stronger whole-of-government support to ensure it is completed on schedule.

Speaking in Parliament, Turaga said the Constitutional Review Commission was working against the clock.

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“How we choose to govern ourselves. The opportunity before our citizens right now is to shape the very foundation of this nation. It is rare and precious.”

Turaga warned that delays or poor coordination could weaken a process he described as a national priority.

He told the House the review is not a routine legal task. It is a national process that defines governance and rights. He said a constitution belongs to the people as it reflects their social contract.

Turaga said public participation was central to the process. The Constitutional Review Commission has been travelling across the country. It has held consultations in villages and communities. It has gathered views from across society.

He said commissioners have engaged with elders, youth, women, and community leaders. He said this ensures a wide range of voices are heard.

He also highlighted the Public Awareness and Civic Education team, known as PACE. He said it was created to support understanding of the review. It also helps citizens take part meaningfully.

PACE teams have been working in villages, community halls, and public spaces. They are explaining the Constitution in simple terms. Turaga said this helps remove barriers to participation. It ensures people are not left out.

Turaga said feedback from communities shows a range of concerns. Youth living with disabilities raised issues about accessibility and awareness. They said protections exist but are still weak and need strengthening.

Other submissions raised wider constitutional debates. These included the use of the word Fijian for all citizens. There were also questions about Fiji’s status as a secular state. Some called for the reinstatement of the Great Council of Chiefs as a trusted forum for iTaukei voices.

Turaga said the Cabinet has approved $1 million for the review process. Half of that has already been spent. It covered commission appointments, office setup, travel, and consultations.

He called on all ministries and agencies to act quickly on requests. He said support must not be delayed by bureaucracy. He warned that failure to assist could undermine the process.

The Minister said Fijians must be able to shape the country’s foundation.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu has questioned the timing and purpose of a ministerial statement on the constitutional review process.

He also pressed the government on when elections will be held, while warning that key national tensions must be handled carefully.

“It is important that we tread carefully when it comes to ethno-political issues because of the history that we can learn from. Also important, Honorable Speaker Sir, are the socio-economic factors because people with grievances can become political scapegoats.”

Seruiratu said the statement by Turaga on the People’s Constitution appeared repetitive.

He noted that a similar update had already been delivered by the Prime Minister. He said this version should have been withdrawn instead.

He told the House that members of the public are asking a key question. He said people want to know if elections will be held and when.

Seruiratu said the constitutional review timeline is tight. He questioned whether the statement was meant to shape public understanding toward a planned outcome.

Seruiratu said governance requires public involvement.

He said citizens who participate must be heard and respected.

The Opposition Leader added that their input should help build a stable and lasting constitution.