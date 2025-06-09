Tuisawau pushes to cut fuel dependence

Feasibility studies for both projects have been completed with support from the European Union and the European Investment Bank. [Photo: FILE]

Fiji is moving ahead with one of its largest renewable energy transitions as the government works to reduce the country’s reliance on imported fossil fuels.

Speaking in Parliament, Minister for Public Works and Transportation Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the transition is not just about electricity generation, but also Fiji’s economic security, national resilience, and protection from global fuel price shocks.

He says Fiji remains vulnerable to international market disruptions because imported diesel and heavy fuel oil still make up part of the country’s electricity generation mix.

Tuisawau says sudden increases in global oil prices eventually impact transport costs, food prices, business operations, and household electricity bills.

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To address this, the government, through the Department of Energy and Energy Fiji Limited, is implementing a strategy focused on expanding renewable energy sources, including hydro, solar, and biomass.

“We must progressively reduce our dependence on imported fossil fuels and transition towards our renewable energy resources, our rivers, sunshine, biomass resources, and indigenous renewable potential.”

He says the long-term target is for Fiji to achieve 100 percent renewable energy by 2036.

EFL’s current roadmap targets approximately 60 percent renewable electricity generation by 2029 and around 90 percent by 2035.

Tuisawau says major investments are already underway, including plans for around 165 megawatts of solar generation supported by large-scale battery energy storage systems.

He says the battery systems will allow solar power generated during the day to be stored and used during evening peak demand, improving reliability while reducing dependence on diesel generation.

Government is also progressing the Qaliwana and Sovatou hydropower projects, expected to provide a combined 49 megawatts of renewable energy.

Feasibility studies for both projects have been completed with support from the European Union and the European Investment Bank, while international procurement processes are now underway.

Tuisawau says every megawatt of renewable energy brought online will reduce fuel imports, improve national energy security, and ease pressure from volatile global fuel markets.

He adds that while renewable energy infrastructure requires significant upfront investment, it remains critical to ensuring reliable and affordable electricity as demand continues to grow through economic recovery, tourism, rural electrification, and housing expansion.