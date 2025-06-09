I’m leading Labour, not Padarath, says Chaudhry

Mahendra Chaudhry

Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry issued a statement saying he, and not Ben Padarath, will lead the Party into the 2026/27 general elections.

He says the FLP strongly denounces “a mischievous and false Facebook post” by one ‘Rt Iliesa Sema’ that FLP management has appointed Padarath to replace him as Party leader.

“This fake person has targeted other rival political parties with similar claims to try and discredit them, and create confusion, in the lead up to the 2026/27 general elections,” Chaudhry said.

“So far, there have been around six such fake postings. One claimed that Opposition MP Rinesh Sharma has joined the Fiji Labour Party. There is no truth to this. FLP will be filing a Police report after completing its enquiries in the matter. People should beware of such fake postings in the lead-up to the general elections.”

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Chaudhry says all matters about the Fiji Labour Party are announced via their official Facebook page, and any information shared by anyone else regarding the FLP should be ignored.